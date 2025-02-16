As of February 16, 2025, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather forecasts for major Indian cities. Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures ranging from 20°C to 34°C, while Delhi is expected to see a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures between 13°C and 26°C. Chennai will have partial sunshine, with temperatures fluctuating from 22°C to 33°C. Bengaluru’s weather will feature a blend of clouds and sun, with temperatures ranging from 16°C to 33°C. Hyderabad is set to witness hazy sunshine, with temperatures between 18°C and 35°C. Kolkata will enjoy plenty of sunshine, with temperatures varying from 21°C to 32°C, and Shimla will see increasing cloudiness, with temperatures ranging from 7°C to 18°C. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information from the IMD. Weather Forecast Today, February 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

