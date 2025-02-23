The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released the weather forecast for major Indian cities on February 23, 2025. Mumbai will experience hazy sunshine with temperatures between 20°C and 34°C, while Delhi will have clear skies with a range of 12°C to 26°C. Chennai is expected to be sunny, with temperatures from 22°C to 34°C. Bengaluru will see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures between 17°C and 32°C. Hyderabad will have hazy sunshine, ranging from 20°C to 35°C. An orange alert has been issued in Kolkata due to heavy rain and thunderstorms, with temperatures from 20°C to 31°C. Shimla will remain chilly with partly cloudy skies, ranging from 3°C to 13°C. Residents are advised to stay updated on local forecasts, especially in areas with severe weather alerts.

