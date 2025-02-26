Mumbai will experience unusually high temperatures, reaching around 37-38°C, with a yellow alert issued for heatwave conditions on February 26 and 26. Delhi will see hazy sunshine with temperatures around 29°C during the day and 17°C at night, but no rain is expected. Chennai will remain warm, with highs of 34°C and partly cloudy skies, while Bengaluru will see mostly cloudy weather, with temperatures peaking at 31°C. Hyderabad will have hazy sunshine and a high of 34°C, with no rainfall predicted. Kolkata will enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds, with temperatures around 30°C. Meanwhile, Shimla is expected to be cloudy with light rain and temperatures ranging from 10°C to 17°C. No major rainfall is forecast for most cities except Shimla, where light showers are possible.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 26

Delhi Weather Today, February 26

Chennai Weather Today, February 26

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 26

Kolkata Weather Today, February 26

Shimla Weather Today, February 26

