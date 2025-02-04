According to the IMD, major Indian cities will experience varied weather conditions on February 4. Delhi and Shimla are likely to witness thunderstorms with rain, while Mumbai will have a clear sky with temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata may see fog or mist in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies later in the day. Bengaluru will experience misty conditions, with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad is expected to be the hottest among these cities, reaching 35 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains in ‘Very Poor’ Category With AQI Recorded at 313, IMD Predicts Rain on February 3.

