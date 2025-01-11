On January 11, 2025, Mumbai will experience mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 27°C, providing a mild day for the city. Delhi will have a cool and mostly cloudy day, with temperatures ranging between 11°C and 17°C, making it ideal for outdoor activities but with a chance of fog. Chennai’s weather will be partly cloudy and humid, with a high of 30°C, offering a warm atmosphere, while Hyderabad will enjoy pleasant partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching 28°C. Bengaluru will also see mostly cloudy weather, with a temperature of 28°C, making for a comfortable day. In Shimla, the weather will be mostly sunny and cooler, with temperatures around 13°C, providing a refreshing day in the hills. Meanwhile, Kolkata will experience cloudy skies with a temperature of 25°C, with mild weather prevailing throughout the day. Weather Forecast Today, January 10: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 11

Delhi Weather Today, January 11

Chennai Weather Today, January 11

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 11

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 11

Shimla Weather Today, January 11

Kolkata Weather Today, January 11

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)