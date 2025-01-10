According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, the weather in Mumbai is mostly cloudy, with a temperature of 31°C on January 10. Delhi will enjoy a sunny day with a temperature of 18°C. The weather in Chennai is also partly cloudy, with a temperature of 28°C. The weather in Hyderabad is partly cloudy, too, with a temperature of 26°C. On the other hand, Bengaluru is mostly cloudy with a temperature of 26°C. Hyderabad will experience partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 26°C. Shimla is mostly sunny with a temperature of 14°C with no expected precipitation. Kolkata is also sunny with a temperature of 23°C. Weather Forecast Today, January 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 10

Delhi Weather Today, January 10

Chennai Weather Today, January 10

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 10

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 10

Shimla Weather Today, January 10

Kolkata Weather Today, January 10

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)