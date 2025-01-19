According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience cloudy skies with light rain in some areas on January 19. Delhi will remain dry with clear skies, continuing its cold conditions without any significant rainfall. Chennai is expected to see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain, while Bengaluru and Hyderabad will enjoy clear skies and mild temperatures, offering comfortable conditions throughout the day. Shimla is forecast to receive light snowfall with colder temperatures. Kolkata will experience overcast conditions, with isolated showers expected intermittently throughout the day. Prayagraj Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Fog Conditions in Uttar Pradesh Till January 20.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 19

Delhi Weather Today, January 19

Chennai Weather Today, January 19

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 19

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 19

Kolkata Weather Today, January 19

Shimla Weather Today, January 19

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)