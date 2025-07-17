On July 17, 2025, weather across major Indian cities remains varied. Mumbai and Kolkata will see intermittent showers with highs around 30 °C. Delhi is cloudy with chances of rain and temperatures peaking at 31 °C. Chennai stays mostly dry and warm at 31 °C. Hyderabad may experience early thunderstorms, later turning cloudy. Shimla will remain cool at 18–20 °C with morning rain, while Bengaluru is cloudy with a chance of late-morning storms and a high of 26 °C. No heatwave alerts are in place today, but rainfall is expected in several regions.

Mumbai Weather Today, July 17

Delhi Weather Today, July 17

Chennai Weather Today, July 17

Bengaluru Weather Today, July 17

Hyderabad Weather Today, July 17

Kolkata Weather Today, July 17

Shimla Weather Today, July 17

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)