The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on July 28. The weather agency predicted moderate rainfall in the above districts on Monday while issuing an orange alert for Raigad today. According to the weather forecasting agency Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive 0.5 to 1.3 mm of rain on Monday, while Delhi can witness 0.2 to 2.8 mm of rainfall. That said, no rainfall has been projected for Chennai and Bengaluru. On the other hand, light showers are possible in Hyderabad, whereas Kolkata is expected to receive 1 to 4.77 mm of rainfall on July 28. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is most likely to receive 0.2 to 2 mm of rain on Monday. Maharashtra Weather Forecast Today, July 27, 2025: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palgarh and Orange Alert for Raigad Amid Heavy Rainfall.

