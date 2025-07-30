The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar on Wednesday, July 30. The weather agency has predicted moderate rainfall in the above districts on Wednesday while issuing a yellow alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and the ghats of Pune and Satara. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Mumbai is likely to receive 0.2 to 1.2 mm of rainfall today, while Delhi can expect 0.2 to 8 mm of rain on July 30. Similarly, Windy has projected light showers in Chennai and Bengaluru. On the other hand, Hyderabad is likely to receive 0.5 to 0.8 mm of rainfall, and Kolkata is expected to witness 0.3 to 15 mm of rain on Wednesday. That said, Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is forecasted to receive 0.3 to 8 mm of rain on July 30. West Bengal Weather Forecast: Strong Monsoon Flow To Bring Heavy Rain in State Till August 1, Says IMD.

