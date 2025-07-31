Due to a strong monsoon flow, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rain in several south Bengal districts till Thursday, July 31. The weather agency has also issued a green alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, predicting moderate rainfall in these places today. Weather forecasting service Windy has predicted light to moderate showers in Mumbai and light to heavy rainfall with 0.5 to 7 mm of rain in Delhi on Thursday. On the other hand, Chennai is expected to receive 0.4 to 0.6 mm of rainfall, whereas Bengaluru is projected to receive up to 1 mm of rainfall on July 31. Similarly, Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, can experience light showers today. That said, Kolkata is expected to observe rains throughout the day, with Windy predicting 0.4 to 11 mm of rainfall across the city of joy. The weather forecasting service has also forecast 3.5 to 8 mm of rain for Shimla today. West Bengal Weather Forecast: Strong Monsoon Flow To Bring Heavy Rain in State Till August 1, Says IMD.

