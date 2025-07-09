Weather conditions remain unstable across key Indian cities on Wednesday, July 9, with heavy rains forecast in several regions, as per the IMD. Mumbai is on yellow alert with a generally cloudy sky and heavy downpours expected throughout the day. Delhi may see moderate rainfall and thunderstorms during the morning, also under a yellow alert. Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are likely to witness light showers under cloudy skies, while Shimla is set for light to moderate rain. Kolkata faces a yellow alert too, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph. Weather Forecast Today, July 8: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

