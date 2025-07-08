The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for today, July 8. The weather agency has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city on Tuesday, July 8. On the other hand, light to moderate rain between 0.2 and 8 mm is expected in Delhi today. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Chennai and Bengaluru will witness light rains on July 8. That said, Windy has projected 0.3 to 1 mm of rain in Hyderabad and 0.2 to 5 mm of rainfall in Kolkata on July 6. Shimla is expected to receive light to heavy rainfall on Sunday, with 0.6 to 3.99 mm of rain expected in the city throughout the day. Delhi Rains: Delhiites Wake Up to Rainy Morning As Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of National Capital (Watch Videos).

