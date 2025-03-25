As of March 25, 2025, major Indian cities are experiencing varied weather conditions. Mumbai remains warm and humid, with a high of 90°F (32°C) and a low of 76°F (25°C). Delhi is expected to be hot and hazy, reaching 96°F (36°C), posing risks of dehydration and heatstroke. Chennai will see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures peaking at 96°F (35°C). Bengaluru will have a mix of sunshine and a few clouds, with a high of 91°F (33°C). Hyderabad is set for a hot day, reaching 98°F (36°C) under clear skies. Meanwhile, Shimla will enjoy pleasant weather, with a high of 79°F (26°C) and a low of 56°F (13°C). Kolkata is expected to be sunny, with temperatures ranging between 92°F (33°C) and 73°F (23°C). Stay updated for any changes in forecasts.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 25

Delhi Weather Today, March 25

Chennai Weather Today, March 25

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 25

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 25

Kolkata Weather Today, March 25

Shimla Weather Today, March 25

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)