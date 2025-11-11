The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, including Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi. The weather department has urged residents in the above-mentioned regions to stay alert as moderate to heavy showers, accompanied by thunderstorms, are expected. That said, weather forecasting service Windy has predicted no rainfall in Mumbai and Delhi for today, November 11. Similarly, no rain has been projected for Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru. However, Chennai is predicted to witness 0.7 to 4.7 mm of rainfall on Tuesday. That said, no rainfall has been predicted for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for today. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes Under Toxic Smog As Air Quality Dips to ‘Severe’ Levels (Watch Videos).

