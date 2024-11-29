According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather conditions across key cities are expected to vary today, November 29. Mumbai will experience a mainly clear sky with a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, moderate fog will persist, with temperatures ranging from 10 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius. Bengaluru will see generally cloudy skies with light rain, with temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius. Chennai, on the other hand, is likely to witness heavy rain, with temperatures between 23 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad will have a partly cloudy sky with haze, and temperatures will range from 18 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. Kolkata is expected to have a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures varying between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. Weather Forecast Today, November 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

