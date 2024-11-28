Mumbai and Kolkata will experience mild weather with temperatures around 25°C and 23°C, respectively, under broken clouds. Chennai and Bengaluru are expected to see light rain, with temperatures at 26°C and 20°C, respectively. Hyderabad will have overcast skies and a temperature of 23°C. Ahmedabad and Delhi will enjoy clear skies with temperatures of 28°C and 24°C, respectively. While most regions experience moderate conditions, rain-affected areas in the south should prepare for intermittent showers. Residents are advised to plan accordingly, especially in Chennai and Bengaluru, where wet conditions may disrupt outdoor activities.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 28

Delhi Weather Today, November 28

Chennai Weather Today, November 28

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 28

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 28

Kolkata Weather Today, November 28

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)