India is set to witness mixed weather conditions on Monday, November 3. Delhi and North India may see a dip in morning temperatures with light haze, while Mumbai will remain warm and humid. Chennai and parts of coastal Tamil Nadu could experience moderate rain due to moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Bengaluru and Hyderabad are likely to see cloudy skies with light showers in some areas. In contrast, Shimla and nearby hill stations will stay cool and dry, with temperatures hovering around 10°C. Kolkata may witness partly cloudy skies and mild humidity through the day. Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Sudden Heatwave Grips TN After Monsoon Break, Temperatures To Rise This Week.

Mumbai Weather Today, November 3

Delhi Weather Today, November 3

Chennai Weather Today, November 3

Bengaluru Weather Today, November 3

Hyderabad Weather Today, November 3

Kolkata Weather Today, November 3

Shimla Weather Today, November 3

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)