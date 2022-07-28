The meteorological department of Srinagar on Thursday said that cloudy with light to moderate rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir. As per MeT, rainfall on upper reaches may lead to Flash Flood, Mudslide, or Landslide at vulnerable places.

Check tweet:

Weather Update (July 28): Cloudy with light to moderate Rain at scattered places of J&K. Rainfall on upper reaches may led to Flash Flood, Mudslide, Landslide at vulnerable places. @metsrinagar pic.twitter.com/EZUu6Fd5ha — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)