Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has announced that his pet Rottweiler dog has finally returned to him. Dehadrai added that Henry was "thrilled" to be returning home in a post on X (previously Twitter). He further shared a video of his dog playing inside his workplace. Dehadrai had earlier alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra ' kidnapped' his pet dog.  Last month, Dehadrai accused the TMC MP of "stealing" and "hiding" his pet dog Henry in a letter to the commissioner of Delhi Police. Additionally, he said that Moitra was using the pet dog to blackmail him into withdrawing his complaint made with the CBI. The accusation surfaced when Moitra served Dehadrai with a legal notice. Subsequently, the advocate has been sharing images and videos of Henry expressing his longing for his pet. Mahua Moitra 'Cash for Question' Scandal: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Alleges TMC MP Kidnapped His Dog Henry to Force Him to Withdraw Complaints.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Shares Video With His 'Missing' Pet Dog 

Dehadrai Had Accused Mahua Moitra of Kidnapping His Pet Dog

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)