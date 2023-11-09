Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai has announced that his pet Rottweiler dog has finally returned to him. Dehadrai added that Henry was "thrilled" to be returning home in a post on X (previously Twitter). He further shared a video of his dog playing inside his workplace. Dehadrai had earlier alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra ' kidnapped' his pet dog. Last month, Dehadrai accused the TMC MP of "stealing" and "hiding" his pet dog Henry in a letter to the commissioner of Delhi Police. Additionally, he said that Moitra was using the pet dog to blackmail him into withdrawing his complaint made with the CBI. The accusation surfaced when Moitra served Dehadrai with a legal notice. Subsequently, the advocate has been sharing images and videos of Henry expressing his longing for his pet. Mahua Moitra 'Cash for Question' Scandal: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Alleges TMC MP Kidnapped His Dog Henry to Force Him to Withdraw Complaints.

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Shares Video With His 'Missing' Pet Dog

Welcome back Henry! Thank you for all the support, prayers and wishes ❤️ Henry is thrilled to be back home. pic.twitter.com/xFxfgqXLDJ — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) November 9, 2023

Dehadrai Had Accused Mahua Moitra of Kidnapping His Pet Dog

An attempt was made yesterday afternoon, to coerce me into withdrawing my cbi complaint and letter to @nishikant_dubey in exchange for Henry. I flatly refused - will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent - but tells you everything about her. — Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) October 20, 2023

