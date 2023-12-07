After the viral video of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee dancing with Bollywood celebrities created quite a sensation on the internet, another video of her plucking tea leaves with workers at Makaibari Tea Estate in Kurseong has surfaced on social media. Donning the traditional dress of the workers Mamata Banerjee learned how to pluck tea leaves at the tea garden on Thursday, December 7. The video shared by ANI, shows workers teaching the chief minister of Bengal how to pick tea leaves and carry it in the basket. Banerjee later joined the group of artists and danced with them. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Shakes a Leg With Bollywood Celebrities Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor at Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 (Watch Video).

Mamata Banerjee Learns How To Pluck Tea Leaves:

#WATCH Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dances and plucks tea leaves with tea garden workers at Makaibari tea garden, Kurseong. pic.twitter.com/Z2HlInwFA5 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

