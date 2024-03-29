A major fire broke out at a warehouse storing electrical equipment in Nadia of West Bengal on Friday evening. News agency ANI reported that four fire tenders are at the spot and the dousing operations are underway. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the fire is uncertain. More details are awaited. West Bengal Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Jute Mil in Kolkata, Fire Tenders Reach at Spot (Watch Video).

West Bengal Fire

#WATCH | West Bengal: A fire broke out at a warehouse storing electrical equipment in Nadia. Four fire tenders are at the spot; dousing operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/aKlkZshyEg — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)