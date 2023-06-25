A collision took place between two goods trains near Ondagram or Onda railway station in West Bengal on Sunday, June 25, at 4 am. The incident occurred when a goods train mistakenly entered the loop line instead of the main line and collided with another stationary goods train on the track. As a result of the collision, rail operations on the Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line have been suspended. Further information is currently awaited regarding the incident. This unfortunate event has evoked haunting memories of the tragic Balasore train accident that occurred on June 2. Goods Train Derailed in West Bengal Photos: Two Wheels of Freight Train Derails Near New Jalpaiguri Station in Siliguri.

West Bengal Goods Train Collision Video:

#WATCH | West Bengal: Two goods trains collided at Onda railway station in Bankura. Rail operation on Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line has been halted. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/T4sL5rn7Rp — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)