Schools in West Bengal reopened on Wednesday from primary and non-primary classes amid declined in COVID-19 cases in the state. Notably, schools from Classes 8 to 12 resumed for offline classes on February 3.

Tweet By ANI:

West Bengal | Schools reopen for primary and upper primary classes from today after an improvement in the pandemic situation Visuals from Andrew's High School, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/766jrie40D — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

