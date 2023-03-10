Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday shared a video of a Vande Bharat Train. The 15-second video shows the speeding Vande Bharat Train passing over a water body. The video which has now gone viral on social media also shows the reflection of the Vande Bharat train also known as Train 18 falling beautifully into the water. The video has now caught the attention of netizens too, who are sharing and liking the viral clip. "What a Capture! #VandeBharat." Mansukh Mandaviya said while sharing the video. Viral Video: Man Barges In Hyderabad-Vizag Vande Bharat Express for Selfie, Gets Stuck Till Vijaywada.

What a Capture!

