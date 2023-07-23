Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Gujarat, leaving everyone, including wild animals, in distress. A video has surfaced on social media that shows a lion casually walking down the road that appears to be a flyover to escape the harshness of Gujarat rains in the forest. The Twitter user who shared the video wrote, "Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with flood-like situation in many cities. Even, King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from it's habitat," in the caption. Gujarat Flood Video: Cattle, Vehicles Wash Away in Massive Flash Flood Triggered by Heavy Rains in Junagadh.

'Why Did Lion Cross The Road?'

Gujarat is battered with incessant rains with flood like situation in many cities. Even, King of the Jungle is forced to relocate from it's habitat. Pray to God 🙏 for a speedy recovery and normalisation of the cities affected#GujaratRain #GujaratRains pic.twitter.com/5YORSAJnEN — Syed Saba Karim (@SyedSabaKarim5) July 23, 2023

