Recently, the Calcutta High Court orally instructed the state authorities not to continue demolishing rooftop cafes and restaurants in the city, after owners of a restaurant on Park Street approached the court. The owners told the court that their buildings were being demolished without any notice, and immediately after the issuance of stop-work notices. Although the Calcutta High Court bench of Justice Gaurang Kanth did not pass an official stay order, it recorded the state counsel's assurance that no further action would be taken till the matter is heard by the court. The matter came up for urgent hearing after the counsel representing the restaurant owners approached the Calcutta High Court claiming that their property was under immediate threat of demolition owing to a directive issued by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation banning rooftop restaurants, after a fire at a hotel recently killed multiple people. The court questioned the state as to why no notice was issued to the petitioners, even if the structure was illegal. Consensual Sex Between 2 Persons Having Extra-Marital Affair Does Not Amount To Luring Somebody With False Promise of Marriage, Says Calcutta High Court.

HC Asks State Not To Continue Demolishing Rooftop Restaurants

Calcutta High Court Tells State Not To Continue Demolishing Rooftop Restaurants, Asks Why Notice Was Not Given Before Demolition | ⁦@Srinjoy77⁩#CalcuttaHChttps://t.co/xSDbuyAmnB — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)