The Madras High Court has ruled that a husband cannot seek divorce solely on the grounds that his wife watches porn or masturbates. A Bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and R Poornima held that watching porn privately is not an offense, though it may have long-term psychological effects. However, unless a spouse compels their partner to join or neglects conjugal obligations due to addiction, it does not constitute cruelty. The Court also rejected the stigma surrounding female masturbation, emphasising that a woman retains her individuality and sexual autonomy even after marriage. It further ruled that divorce cannot be granted based on unverified claims of a sexually transmitted disease. Allegations must be backed by medical proof, and spouses should have an opportunity to prove that any condition was not due to moral deviance. The Court dismissed the husband’s plea, reaffirming the importance of privacy and dignity in marriage. Grabbing Breasts, Snapping Pyjama String Not Rape but Serious Sex Assault, Says Allahabad High Court.

Wife Watching Porn, Masturbating Not Cruelty: Madras HC Upholds Woman’s Autonomy

