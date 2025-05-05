Recently, the Kerala High Court said that a private contract between a husband and wife, where the wife has waived her right to maintenance, has no legal standing. While relying on various judgment of the Supreme Court and the High Court, the high court bench of Justice A. Badharudeen said, "...the legal position is very clear on the point that when an agreement is entered into between the wife and the husband, as part of a compromise filed in the Court or otherwise, whereby the wife relinquishes or waives the right to claim maintenance in future from the husband, such agreement is opposed to public policy and it does not preclude her from claiming maintenance." As per the details of the case, the former husband had challenged the trial court's order directing him to pay his ex-wife INR 30,000 as interim maintenance. The man claimed that as per an agreement entered into between them, all disputes regarding dowry, alimony and maintenance were settled between them. However, the high court observed that from the same agreement itself, it was clear that no payment was made towards maintenance, and the wife waived her claim for maintenance. The Kerala High Court further held that such relinquishment of the right to maintenance has no legal footing. ‘Age Does Not Dim the Light of Love, It Only Makes It Shine Brighter’: Kerala High Court Grants Bail to 91-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stabbing His Wife Who Accused Him of Having Illicit Relationships.

Man Challenges Trial Court's Order Directing Him To Pay His Ex-Wife INR 30,000

The Kerala High Court has held that a private contract between a husband and wife, where the wife has waived her right to maintenance has no legal standing. Read more: https://t.co/js71GBM3by pic.twitter.com/RdW9a1YjnC — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) May 5, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)