Recently, the Kerala High Court granted bail to a 91-year-old man who was booked and arrested for stabbing his 88-year-old wife after she accused him of having illicit relationships with other women. While granting bail to the accused, Thevan, the high court bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan chose to give lessons to the couple on the importance of accepting each other's differences to make a marriage work. "The petitioner - Thevan should know that in his old age, his only strength will be his wife, Kunjali, aged 88 and Kunjali also should think that her only strength will be Thevan, aged 91. A great marriage is not when the ‘perfect couple’ comes together, it is when imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences. Thevan and Kunjali should know that age does not dim the light of love, it only makes it shine brighter," the Kerala High Court said. As per the background of the case, the woman had accused her husband of having illicit relationships with other women on March 21. Unable to take the repeated insults from his wife, Thevan attacked her with a knife, thereby causing serious injuries to her. The same day, he was arrested and booked under Sections 118(1) (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by weapons) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. ‘Have You Watched Empuraan?’: Kerala High Court Refuses To Ban Screening of Mohanlal’s ‘Lucifer’ Sequel, Dismisses Plea.

HC Grants Bail to Elderly Man Who Attacked His Wife

Kerala High Court grants bail to 91-year-old booked for attacking his wife who accused him of illicit relationships While granting bail, the Court observed that elderly couples should support each other and live peacefully despite their differences in the final years of life.… pic.twitter.com/TpszErIbbs — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 12, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)