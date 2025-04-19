A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur took a rather dark turn when the groom's friends presented him with a blue drum as a gift, sparking laughter from the bride and amusement among social media users. While the groom appeared stunned, the bride couldn't help but giggle, leading to a flurry of humorous comments online. A video of the "dark" gift has gone viral on social media. The blue drum, however, carries a darker connotation, linked to the notorious 2025 Saurabh Rajput murder case in Meerut, where body parts were found in a similar drum. Lakhimpur: 'Blue Drum' Fear Rises as Wife Allegedly Threatens to Kill Husband, Dump Body; Man Seeks Police Protection.

Friends Give Blue Drum As Wedding Gift to Bride and Groom in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur

