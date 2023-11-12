With days left for Telangana assembly elections 2023, election campaigning is in full swing. Political parties are doing door-to-door campaign to get maximum votes in the polls. During one such campaigning of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, a woman was seen giving death threat to BJP MLA from the Goshamahal assembly constituency Tiger Raja Singh. “Mereko khara karo wahan se, Raja Singh ke mahalle se.mai uski murder kar dalunga (Make me contest from the constituency, I will murder him)," the woman can be heard saying as AIMIM supporters cheered her. Telangana assembly elections 2023 is scheduled to take place on November 30 with results to be declared on December 3. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP’s Raja Singh Confident of Hat-Trick Victory From Goshamahal Assembly Seat in Hyderabad.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023

Just another day in our country where Islamists are free to spread their poison. You have our blessings, those Hindu leaders are "Kaminey", give me a chance I will murder Tiger Raja Singh - A MusIim woman to Asaduddin Owaisi' Imagine the amount of outrage if any Hindu woman… pic.twitter.com/qjNHKtTATo — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) November 12, 2023

