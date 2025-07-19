Karni Sena’s national vice president Thakur Yogendra Singh Rana stirred massive outrage after posting a vulgar and objectionable message on Facebook about Kairana MP Iqra Hasan. In his now-deleted post, Rana commented on Hasan’s appearance, claimed she is unmarried, and offered to marry her, saying, “Nikah Qubool Hai.” He added he would even allow her to offer namaz at his home—on the bizarre condition that Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi call him “jija” (brother-in-law). Rana also posted a video laced with offensive language, which went viral on social media. As backlash grew, he deleted both the post and video from his Facebook page. The controversy has triggered outrage online, with many awaiting Iqra Hasan’s response to the deeply insulting remarks. Iqra Hasan Deepfake Video Row: Nuh Youngsters Share AI-Generated Obscene Video of Samajwadi MP on Facebook, Made To Apologise on Camera by Panchayat.

Karni Sena Leader’s Vulgar ‘Nikah Qubool Hai’ Remark on MP Iqra Hasan

