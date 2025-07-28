AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday, July 28, while speaking during the debate over Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha, raised questions over the logic of conducting India-Pakistan cricket matches in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, pointing out that trade and diplomatic ties with Pakistan remain suspended. "Does your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India's cricket match with Pakistan?... We are stopping 80% of Pakistan's water, saying that water and blood will not flow together. Will you play a cricket match? My conscience does not allow me to watch that match. Does this government have the courage to call the 25 dead people and say we have taken revenge in Operation Sindoor, now you watch the match with Pakistan. It is a matter of great regret... Who did Pahalgam? We have 7.5 lakh army and central paramilitary force. From where did these four rats enter and kill our Indian citizens? On whom will accountability be fixed?..." Asaduddin Owaisi said. "You have stopped trade with Pakistan, closed your airspace, stopped their ships from entering our waters, then how will you play cricket match with Pakistan," Owaisi added. ‘Operation Sindoor’ Debate in Lok Sabha: Armed Forces Destroyed High-Value Terror Targets, Ensured No Harm to Civilians, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Watch Videos).

