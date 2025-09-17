Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, T Raja Singh, and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy have extended greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka and Marathwada region on Hyderabad Liberation Day 2025. On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of the Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following military action initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the 'Razakars' to merge the region into the Union of India. The 'Razakars', a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad. When India gained Independence, the Razakars called for the Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India. Hyderabad Liberation Day 2025: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates Photo Exhibition, Says ‘Unity in Action, Dignity in Freedom Was Sardar Patel’s Gift to the Nation’ (See Pics).

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Greets on Hyderabad Liberation Day

Greetings to all on the occasion of the #HyderabadLiberationDay. Tributes to the countless sacrifices & struggles of our freedom fighters during the liberation moment. Their lives serve as an inspiration for all the future generations to come. pic.twitter.com/Z6Tfv97sPZ — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 17, 2025

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Extends Greetings

Raja Singh Wishes on Hyderabad Liberation Day

On this #HyderabadLiberationDay 🇮🇳, let's remember the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the struggle to free #Hyderabad State from the Islamic Rule of Razakars. हैदराबाद मुक्ति दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।#TelanganaVimochanDiwas pic.twitter.com/ZyxG3KiHwY — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) September 17, 2025

Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Extends Hyderabad Liberation Day Greetings

On this #HyderabadLiberationDay, warm wishes to the people of Telangana, Marathwada, and parts of Karnataka. This day reminds us of the valiant freedom fighters who rose against the tyranny of the Nizam and secured the dignity of this land by merging it with Bharat. A heartfelt… pic.twitter.com/COa5GchvV7 — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) September 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)