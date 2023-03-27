Days after Congress leader and former president Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of parliament, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray refused to agree with the statement of alliance leader Rahul Gandhi -- "My name is not Savarkar, I won't apologize". He also said that BJP is trying to provoke him, and they must save the hard-earned democracy together. Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: High Chance That Left Will Support Congress If Bypoll Declared in Wayanad, Says BJP.

Uddhav Thackeray's Advice To Rahul Gandhi

Will not tolerate the insult of Savarkar. The alliance of Uddhav faction, Cong & NCP was made to protect democracy & we need to work unitedly. Rahul Gandhi is being provoked deliberately but if we waste time in this, democracy will cease to exist: Uddhav Thackeray on Rahul… pic.twitter.com/oRsin0IrES — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

