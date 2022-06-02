Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after reports came that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She has isolated herself, party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday. The report of Sonia Gandhi's health comes just days before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the Congress president and her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Check PM Modi’s Tweet:

Wishing Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)