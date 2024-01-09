The Kerala High Court, on Monday, January 8, raised concerns regarding the conditions of witness box in POCSO courts for minor victims. The high court bench of Justice Sophy Thomas observed while considering a list of regular bail applications, several of which had been moved by persons accused under the POCSO Act. When a counsel used the deposition of the respective minor victims to bolster their claim for bail, Justice Thomas stated that the conditions under which the children testify are scary for them. "In POCSO courts, there is a box in which children are to be deposed. It is meant for the victim and it is just like a kennel. Children will be scared just to enter it. Asking children to go into that cage could itself be very traumatising", Justice Thomas said. HC on Abortion: Kerala High Court Declines Plea To Terminate 34 Weeks Pregnancy of 12-Year-Old Girl Having Alleged Incestual Relationship With Minor Brother.

HC on Witness Box

Witness box in POCSO courts for minor victims worse than dog kennel; traumatic for children: Kerala High Court Read more here: https://t.co/rIFfX8jdTt pic.twitter.com/afTWCaxKes — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)