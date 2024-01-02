The Kerala High Court recently refused permission to medically terminate the pregnancy of a 12-year-old minor girl. The victim was in an alleged incestual relationship with her minor brother. The court while refusing permission stated that the medical termination of pregnancy was not an option as the foetus had already reached 34 weeks of gestation and was now fully developed. "The foetus has already reached 34 weeks of gestation and is now fully developed, preparing for its life outside the womb. Termination of pregnancy at this point is not tenable, if not impossible; and obviously, therefore, the child will have to be allowed to be born," the high court said. HC on Rape Survivor: Section 228A of IPC That Penalises Revealing Rape Victim's Identity Does Not Apply to Judges, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Abortion

