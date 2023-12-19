Concerns over train security have been raised by a video that went viral showing a large number of ticketless riders crammed inside the train's first AC cabin. The traveller, Swati Raj, took to X to express her dissatisfaction over the matter and request that Railways respond promptly. In the Mahananda Express AC first-tier cabin, ticketless individuals can be observed standing shoulder to shoulder and crammed close to one another. "This is the current situation of AC 1st tier in Mahananda 15483. I request management to check this immediately as we are not feeling safe when we are paying extra for it", Raj wrote in her tweet alongside the video. In response, Railway Seva asked the customer to provide their mobile number and PNR number so that they could take prompt action. AC Coach of Dehradun-Bound Kumbh Express Train Gets Nearly 'Hijacked' by Ticketless Passengers, Indian Railways Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Shares Video of Ticketless Passengers Crowding First AC Coach of Train

This is the current situation of AC 1st tier in Mahananda 15483. I request management to check this immediately as we are not feeling safe when we are paying extra for it. @narendramodi @indianrailway__ @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/FwsKWhLCXF — Swati Raj (@SwatiRaj9294) December 17, 2023

Indian Railways Responds to Viral Video

We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) December 17, 2023

