On Monday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the work-from-home order for Delhi govt staff has been revoked. "Govt offices reopened from Monday with full capacity," he said. Earlier in the day, Gopal Rai said that ban on public projects in Delhi like highways, flyovers, and pipelines have been lifted. However, curbs on private construction work will continue. Delhi Air Quality Improves: Ban on Public Projects Like Highways, Flyovers, Pipelines Lifted, Announces Minister Gopal Rai.

Work-From-Home Order for Delhi Govt Staff Revoked

Work-from-home order for Delhi govt staff revoked. Govt offices reopened from Monday with full capacity: Environment Minister Gopal Rai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)