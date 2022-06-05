Every year on June 5, people around the world celebrate World Environment Day 2022 as a tribute to mother earth and to remember social duties towards the environment. In this annual event, people focused on helping the environment by spreading awareness about nature and climate change. To mark this day, politicians and leaders shared messages with the people. Happy World Environment Day 2022 messages shared by netizens and politicians. Below are some tweets shared by political leaders.

Rahul Gandhi's Message:

We have #OnlyOneEarth. Today and everyday, celebrate, protect and help restore our planet.#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/5o1VWh0PkA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 5, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind On World Environment Day 2022:

On World Environment Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to protecting our planet for future generations by promoting sustainable development and responding to challenges of climate change. I urge all fellow citizens to do their part to make the planet cleaner and healthier. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2022

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu:

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us reconnect with nature and make efforts to reverse the damage caused to it. This year's theme 'Only One Earth' reminds us that this planet is our only home and we must live in harmony with nature for the welfare of both current & future generations. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 5, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Message to the People on World Environment Day 2022:

सनातन संस्कृति के मूल में सदा से प्रकृति के संरक्षण व उसके प्रति आदर की परंपरा रही है। इसी दिशा में मोदी सरकार भी पर्यावरण संरक्षण से समझौता किए बिना देश को विकास की नई ऊँचाइयों पर पहुंचा रही है। 'विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस' पर हम सभी स्वच्छ व हरित पृथ्वी के अपने संकल्प को दोहरायें। pic.twitter.com/IhYt5PMFz4 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)