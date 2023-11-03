Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the second edition of the Mega food event 'World Food India 2023' at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on Friday, November 3. PM Modi also initiated the process of distribution of seed capital assistance of Rs 380 Crores to over 1 Lakh SHG Members. “This support will help SHGs gain better price realisation in the market through improved packaging and quality manufacturing," the Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement. World Food India 2023: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Mega Food Event at Pragati Maidan in Delhi Today.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates World Food India 2023

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiates the process of distribution of seed capital assistance of Rs 380 Crores to over 1 Lakh SHG Members, at the inauguration of ‘World Food India 2023’ in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/EVEtsJLYgT — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2023

