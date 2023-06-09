The Central agency of the Narendra Modi-led government has issued a show cause notice to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited and its officials and three banks over an alleged Rs 5551.27 crore illegal remittances. As per a report, the notice has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over their involvement in illegal remittances amounting to Rs 5,551.27 crore. Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Series 5G Smartphones in India; Check Details Here.

Notice Issued to Xiaomi India and Three Banks

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)