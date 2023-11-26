During a public gathering at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the audience, stating, "You too are contributing towards building a prosperous India by taking forward our prosperous heritage." Emphasising that prosperity extends beyond wealth, he said, "Prosperity doesn't come just through wealth, there is an equal importance of cultural upliftment." PM Modi expressed that India is entering a phase of renaissance, encompassing economic, strategic, cultural, and all-encompassing advancements. Constitution Day 2023: Unfortunate That First Amendment Was Made To Curtail Freedom of Speech, Says PM Narendra Modi While Greeting Nation on Samvidhan Divas.

PM Narendra Modi Hails Contributions to Prosperous India

