21-year-old Ravi Bishnoi has received his maiden call-up to the Indian national team as the young spinner is set to be a part of the squad for the West Indies series. India are set to take on the Caribbean outfit in a three-match ODI and T20I series.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi gets his maiden call up to national side for T20 series against West Indies — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2022

