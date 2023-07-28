Foxconn Chairman Young Liu on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. "The PM welcomed Foxconn's plans to expand semiconductor and chip manufacturing capacity in India," PMO said in a statement. SemiconIndia 2023: India Becoming Excellent Conductor for Semiconductor Investments, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Young Liu Meets PM Modi:

Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, met PM Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The PM welcomed Foxconn's plans to expand semiconductor and chip manufacturing capacity in India: PMO pic.twitter.com/FH6ZvrvX4j — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

