Facing searches and interrogations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wrote a letter to the central agency on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. The letter read, “You are well aware that the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024 and the undersigned will be pro-occupied with preparations for the same apart from other prior scheduled official engagements. In these circumstances, your insistence to record a further statement of the undersigned on or before 31st January 2024 rocks of malice and reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties.” The undersigned's apprehensions that your acts are malefice and politically motivated stand vindicated. The issuance of summon to the undersigned is wholly vexatious and in the colourable exercise of powers given by the statute, it added. Hemant Soren Missing? Jharkhand CM ‘Untraceable’ Amid ED Action in Money Laundering Case.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Writes to ED

