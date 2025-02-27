Prayagraj Police arrested Amit Kumar Jha, accused of filming and sharing videos of bathing and changing women at Mahakumbh 2025. He allegedly recorded the footage to gain followers and monetize his YouTube channel. Police recovered an Android phone used for recording and uploading the videos. During a cybercrime investigation, police traced 27-year-old Jha to Hooghly, West Bengal, where he was arrested. Authorities stated he aimed to profit from obscene content on social media. This is not an isolated incident, as multiple cases of privacy violations at Mahakumbh have emerged. UP Police has identified 17 social media accounts involved in sharing and selling explicit videos of women. Strict action is being taken against those misusing social platforms for such crimes. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Witnessed the Awakened Consciousness of Nation, Says PM Narendra Modi on Mahakumbh.

YouTuber Amit Kumar Jha Arrested for Filming and Sharing Videos of Women Bathing

महाकुंभ में महिलाओं के स्नान व कपड़े बदलने के वीडियो बनाकर यूट्यूब पर वायरल करने वाला अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार। pic.twitter.com/ceXrKNJFSs — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE PRAYAGRAJ (@prayagraj_pol) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)