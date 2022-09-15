A Home Guard deployed as a traffic police personnel in Uttarakhand is winning the hearts of netizens after a video of him managing vehicular traffic with his unique dance moves went viral on social media. Jogendra Kumar's unique style of controlling vehicular movement near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun is going viral. In the viral video, Kumar can be seen hopping and dancing around with a wide smile on his face as he ensures a smooth traffic flow. Scroll down to watch the video.

Check it Out:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Jogendra Kumar, a Home Guard deployed as a Traffic Police personnel near City Heart Hospital in Dehradun, controls the vehicular movement of traffic in a unique way. pic.twitter.com/zy2yyrhMio — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

